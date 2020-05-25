Armenia 2nd President's and other ex-officials' trial to be postponed

Pastinfo newspaper reports that the trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials will most likely be postponed. According to the source, Inessa Petrosyan, one of the defense attorneys of ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, has tested positive for the coronavirus and has submitted an application to postpone the trial, and another defense attorney, Karen Mezhlumyan, confirmed the news.

Taking into consideration the fact that Seyran Ohanyan has two attorneys, that is, Karen Mezhlumyan and Inessa Petrosyan, who are spouses and can’t appear in court due to the coronavirus, Mezhlumyan has submitted an application to postpone the trial.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan recently underwent a surgery and is currently under postoperative care.