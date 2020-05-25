News
Armen Sarkissian holds phone talks with Montenegro President
Armen Sarkissian holds phone talks with Montenegro President
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today held phone talks with President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic.

President Sarkissian conveyed his greetings to Djukanovic, whose scheduled official visit to Armenia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The presidents exchanged information on the coronavirus situation in their respective countries and touched upon the challenges caused by the coronavirus. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues and particularly touched upon the practice of Armenia and Montenegro in cooperation with the European Union.

Presidents Sarkissian and Djukanovic also attached importance to the deepening of bilateral ties and stated that there is great potential for development, particularly in the service sector, agriculture, information technologies and tourism. In this context, they also touched upon the establishment of a visa regime for the citizens of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
