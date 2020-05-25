Artur Vanetsyan: I was the first person to speak about Armenia PM's resignation

I neither refute or accept, and I have no comment. This is what former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told reporters after exiting the Special Investigation Service today, responding to the question whether he, as ex-Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan said, had met with him on behalf of Nikol Pashinyan and told him to leave politics and pay a symbolic amount of money, after which there won’t be any cases instituted against him.
“The Special Investigation Service has instituted a criminal case regarding that statement, and preliminary investigation is underway. Based on this and with the purpose of not disclosing the secret of preliminary investigation, I can’t give any comment on this case,” Vanetsyan said.
When asked what he meant when, in September of last year, he urged everyone not to link him to the former authorities and said Mikayel Minasyan is a person who has to be brought to justice, Vanetsyan said his opinion doesn’t matter at all and that the court will decide if MIkayel Minasyan has to be brought to justice or not.
When asked if there were circumstances based on which Minasyan had to be brought to justice during his term of office as director of the National Security Service, Vanetsyan said he has always stated that he will never release data that he had while he was the director of the National Security Service.
How was it that your and Mikayel Minasyan’s wishes coincided with the change of the Prime Minister and the formation of a new government? In response, Vanetsyan said the following: “I was the first to talk about the Prime Minister’s resignation back in January.”