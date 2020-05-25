Armenia Police urge citizens not to participate in massive events during non-working days

Head of the Department of Public Relations and Media of the Police of Armenia Ashot Aharonyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

As is known, on the occasion of Republic Day, May 28-31 have been declared as non-working days. The Police of Armenia urge everyone to refrain from participating in massive events (parties, gatherings, pilgrimages, etc.) during the non-working days.

Dear citizens, organize your rest without violating the decisions of the Commandant of Armenia. Violation of the order will entail legal consequences.”