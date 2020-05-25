News
Monday
May 25
Armenia National Security Service director visits frontier posts on Iranian-Armenian border (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

From May 22 to 23, Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Colonel Eduard Martirosyan and Deputy Director of the National Security Service, Major General Aram Hakobyan visited the frontier posts of the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service controlling the border between Armenia and Iran, as reported the news service of the National Security Service.

Martirosyan emphasized the remarkable achievements of the detachment, positively assessed the service in the difficult climate, pinpointed the existing issues and gave assignments to solve the issues.

During the visit, Martirosyan conferred the rank of junior sergeant to Private A. Hovhannisyan for detecting a border trespassing case and detaining the trespasser.
