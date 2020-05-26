News
Newspaper: Events in Armenia’s Kapan receive various comments
Newspaper: Events in Armenia’s Kapan receive various comments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The mass actions that took place on Sunday in Kapan, the provincial center of Syunik, received various comments during these two days.

Some saw the incident as an attempt of revenge by the rejected forces, others—as a mere manifestation of the anger of the people of Syunik. But what happened was, in fact, an obviously accumulated anger.

Let us recall that hundreds of citizens had gathered near the Kapan [town] police [department] for the release of 3 citizens who were arrested in Kajaran [town] and subjected to violence by the RA police.

All day yesterday, the political circles discussed the hypothesis that the real organizer of the action is Artur Vanetsyan, the former director of the NSS [National Security Service], together with Vahe Hakobyan, a former provincial governor of Syunik, an employee of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine.

As it is known, Vanetsyan has submitted a political ‘application’ and voiced a demand and desire for a change of power. Zhoghovurd daily asked Artur Vanetsyan yesterday whether it was him who had gathered the people of Kajaran in Kapan. In response, Vanetsyan said. "All this news is imaginary. I have nothing to do with those actions."
This text available in   Հայերեն
