Armenia MOD: About 10,000 citizens have applied for recruitment, no need at this moment

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has made the following announcement:
“During the last hours, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia is recording several cases of citizens and groups of people (up to 10,000 people) visiting military registration offices with the request to get enlisted and go to the line of contact of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan forces.
Highly appreciating the willingness of our compatriots, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs that there is no need for voluntary recruitment at this moment, and in case of emergence of a need, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia will make a special announcement.