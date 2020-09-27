News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Lithuania and Latvia FMs express concern about Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh
Lithuania and Latvia FMs express concern about Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Latvia Linas Linkevicius and Edgars Rinkevics have expressed concern about Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“Monitoring worrying developments between Armenia and Azerbaijan very closely. I strongly call for deescalation. Peaceful solution is the only possible solution,” Linkevicius tweeted.

"Very worrying developments along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh, I call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to deescalate and to resolve the current situation through political dialogue,” Rinkevics tweeted
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos