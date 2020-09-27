Lithuania and Latvia FMs express concern about Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Latvia Linas Linkevicius and Edgars Rinkevics have expressed concern about Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“Monitoring worrying developments between Armenia and Azerbaijan very closely. I strongly call for deescalation. Peaceful solution is the only possible solution,” Linkevicius tweeted.
"Very worrying developments along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh, I call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to deescalate and to resolve the current situation through political dialogue,” Rinkevics tweeted