Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Situation on border under control

The regional governor’s office of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia has made the following announcement:
“Dear residents of Gegharkunik Province,
Azerbaijan has launched an offence against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The Defense Army is thwarting the adversary’s attacks.
I am certain that each of you strongly supports the Defense Army, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the Armed Forces of Armenia and the operations of our strong boys and men.
The situation on the border of Gegharkunik Province is under control.
I ask and urge everyone to not panic and follow only the official news.
Long live our Homeland, long live our powerful and victorious army.
We will win.”