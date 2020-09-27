News
BREAKING NEWS: Woman, child die, 2 injured in Martuni region amid Azerbaijan aggression, 10 soldiers killed
BREAKING NEWS: Woman, child die, 2 injured in Martuni region amid Azerbaijan aggression, 10 soldiers killed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Latest news on the Azerbaijani aggression and Karabakh shelling:

Schools have also been shelled, including schools in Karabakh capital Stepanakert.

There are also large-scale damages of civilian infrastructures in several settlements.

The Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement that at around 7:15 a.m. Azerbaijan used artillery and strike UAVs and made an attack along the entire length of the line of contact of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan forces, targeting also settlements in the deep rear, including the capital Stepanakert.

"Heated battles are taking place as we speak," the statement said.

UPDATE: According to the available data,10 servicemen were killed, Artsakh Security Council Secretary Samvel Babayan told reporters in Stepanakert.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the frontline units of the Defense Army are successfully thwarting all the attacks of the adversary.

According to specified information, the Azerbaijani army has lost 2 helicopters, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and armored vehicles.

"We didn’t want war. War was imposed on us, and it is our duty to defend our homeland and families," he said.

"The decision will enter into force upon promulgation," he added.

  • President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan has addressed the people and note that early this morning, the enemy started shelling actively along the entire length of the line of contact and in the direction of several peaceful settlements. We call on the population to protect themselves and be calm.

"This is a battle for life or death, and we are accepting this as a nation and will achieve victory as a nation," he added.
