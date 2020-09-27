BREAKING NEWS: Woman, child die, 2 injured in Martuni region amid Azerbaijan aggression, 10 soldiers killed

Latest news on the Azerbaijani aggression and Karabakh shelling:
- A woman and a child died, and two people were injured in the Martuni region of Karabakh amid the Azerbaijani aggression. Data regarding other settlements are being specified.
Schools have also been shelled, including schools in Karabakh capital Stepanakert.
There are also large-scale damages of civilian infrastructures in several settlements.
The Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement that at around 7:15 a.m. Azerbaijan used artillery and strike UAVs and made an attack along the entire length of the line of contact of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan forces, targeting also settlements in the deep rear, including the capital Stepanakert.
"Heated battles are taking place as we speak," the statement said.
UPDATE: According to the available data,10 servicemen were killed, Artsakh Security Council Secretary Samvel Babayan told reporters in Stepanakert.
- Azerbaijan is attacking in different sectors of the line of contact with military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, armored vehicles, and artillery.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the frontline units of the Defense Army are successfully thwarting all the attacks of the adversary.
According to specified information, the Azerbaijani army has lost 2 helicopters, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and armored vehicles.
- President of Artsak Arayik Haroutyunyan convened a special session of the National Assembly Sunday and declared martial law and a widespread mobilization for citizens above the age of 18.
"We didn’t want war. War was imposed on us, and it is our duty to defend our homeland and families," he said.
- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in turn noted that the Republic of Armenia is declaring martial law and general mobilization.
"The decision will enter into force upon promulgation," he added.
- President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan has addressed the people and note that early this morning, the enemy started shelling actively along the entire length of the line of contact and in the direction of several peaceful settlements. We call on the population to protect themselves and be calm.
"This is a battle for life or death, and we are accepting this as a nation and will achieve victory as a nation," he added.