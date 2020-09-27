News
Monday
September 28
Armenian Republican Party: Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan!
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia has issued the following statement:

“Dear compatriots,

This morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale military offensive along the entire length of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), firing at peaceful civilians as well.

Four years after the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016, once again, the Azerbaijani authorities are showing their essence of being destructive and aggressors and are imposing a war on the people of Artsakh who want freedom. The official Baku bears full responsibility for the military aggression.

At this crucial moment, the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia calls on all of our compatriots to be in solidarity and stand united as one, reaffirming its willingness to stand with the homeland, state and Armenian soldiers.

It is our duty to assess the created situation soundly and stand with our army and be the strong rear, regardless of political discord since the homeland is the most precious thing, and homeland defense is above everything else.

The Republican Party of Armenia is investing its entire potential, including experience and diplomatic contacts to support the sacred struggle for the independence of the people of Artsakh.

Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan! May God be with our people and the just struggle.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
