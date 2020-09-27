Armenia MOD representative: There were also strikes at Armenian city of Vardenis, but not too intensive

Since heated battles are taking place as we speak, we can’t present specific concluding data regarding the casualties of the Armenian side. This would be irresponsible on our part because it is very likely that we may be wrong. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters today.

“Since the battles are very intensive, it would be wrong to say that the Armenian side won’t suffer or hasn’t suffered casualties at all,” he added.

Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Samvel Babayan has already announced the deaths of 140 servicemen.

Touching upon the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Hovhannisyan said the following: “There is tension along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. During the shelling by Azerbaijani armed forces which were mainly targeted at Artsakh, there were also strikes in the direction of Vardenis in Armenia. The strikes were not too intensive, and there is no such situation in other places.”

Harutyunyan added that Azerbaijan used all of its resources, except for the missiles of the largest calibers. The country also used the army’s air forces, meaning air bombs, drones, planes, helicopters, UAVs and more.