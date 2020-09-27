News
Armenia MOD representative on declaration of martial law in country and armed forces
Armenia MOD representative on declaration of martial law in country and armed forces
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Martial law is a legal function enshrined by the points of the Armenian law on defense. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters today.

According to him, a war is waged by the state, the Armed Forces have certain objectives, and the replenishment of the Armed Forces is a natural process. “Don’t link this to the situation. We are in a good situation since the Armed Forces are completing their tasks brilliantly. Even if we suffer casualties, we are restraining the adversary and disrupting implementation of its objectives” Hovhannisyan emphasized.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had informed that today, upon the government’s decision, Armenia is declaring martial law and general mobilization and that the decision will enter into force upon promulgation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
