Monday
September 28
Ukraine MFA responds to escalation of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, calls for return to dialogue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh with the following tweet on Twitter:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We examine the circumstances that led to escalation, call on the parties to return to the dialogue and settle the conflict by peaceful means. Our thoughts are with the relatives of the victims.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
