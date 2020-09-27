News
MFA: Armenia and Artsakh will give adequate military and political response to Azerbaijani aggression
MFA: Armenia and Artsakh will give adequate military and political response to Azerbaijani aggression
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan says Armenia and Artsakh will certainly take action to ensure security of the residents of Artsakh and will give an adequate military and political response to Azerbaijan’s aggression.

According to her, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the large-scale aggression against Artsakh. She informed that since early this morning, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in constant touch with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and is holding phone talks with counterparts of various countries, particularly the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Georgia and Lithuania. The whole diplomatic corps are working under a special regime. “Our colleagues have been notified about Azerbaijan’s aggression in bilateral and multilateral formats,” she stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
