Armenia MFA spokesperson: Our colleagues fully understand that tension must be weakened first

During a meeting with journalists today, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working under a special regime, and Armenia’s ambassadors have already provided comprehensive information about the situation created as a result of Azerbaijani aggression to the ministries of foreign affairs of relevant countries and international organizations.

“They have all been notified about the developments, as well as the Armenian side’s evaluations. The foreign minister has been in constant touch with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship since this morning, and this was reported in the morning.

It is safe to say that we are in touch every minute, and every development is reported. The foreign minister is also in constant touch with his Russian and Georgian counterparts and the foreign ministers of several other countries, which are provided with information on a regular basis,” she said.

Asked what the responses from those countries are, Naghdalyan only said the countries must immediately stop all operations and de-escalate the situation and weaken the tension. “At this moment, we all fully understand that it is first necessary to take actions to reduce tension,” she said.

Asked if Armenia’s recognition of Artsakh’s independence is being considered, Naghdalyan noted that there are several issues on the agenda of the Security Council and can’t say anything until the session ends.