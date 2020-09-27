News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities immediately
CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities immediately
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric has made the following statement concerning the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh:

“I am gravely concerned about reports of military escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I call on our Member States Armenia and Azerbaijan to show responsibility and restraint by immediately stopping hostilities.

When entering the Council of Europe, both countries committed themselves to solving the conflict by peaceful means, and this commitment is to be strictly respected.

In these difficult times my thoughts go to the civilians – including children, women, and the elderly –who once again feel more vulnerable than ever, as well as to all those suffering from the conflict.

On behalf of the Council of Europe, I call on the authorities of our two Member States to do everything possible to protect human lives and not to engage in military conflict. No efforts should be spared to stop the escalation.

In this respect, we reiterate our support for the OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs in their work to help our Member States find a peaceful solution to this conflict.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos