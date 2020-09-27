News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh Information Headquarters: Civilians and structures target of Azerbaijani forces' air strikes
Artsakh Information Headquarters: Civilians and structures target of Azerbaijani forces' air strikes
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Artsakh Information Headquarters has reported that civilians and structures are the target of the Azerbaijani armed forces for air strikes and has released a video showing homes in Stepanakert that were damaged as a result of the adversary’s shelling early this morning.

One of the landlords of the shelled homes said she and her family were surprised by the shelling this morning and talked about how she and her family were saved by a miracle.

A clergyman is encouraging children transferred to a bomb shelter and urging them to not be afraid. The video also shows a little child who was injured and was transferred to the medical center in Stepanakert.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos