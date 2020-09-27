Artsakh Information Headquarters: Civilians and structures target of Azerbaijani forces' air strikes

The Artsakh Information Headquarters has reported that civilians and structures are the target of the Azerbaijani armed forces for air strikes and has released a video showing homes in Stepanakert that were damaged as a result of the adversary’s shelling early this morning.

One of the landlords of the shelled homes said she and her family were surprised by the shelling this morning and talked about how she and her family were saved by a miracle.

A clergyman is encouraging children transferred to a bomb shelter and urging them to not be afraid. The video also shows a little child who was injured and was transferred to the medical center in Stepanakert.