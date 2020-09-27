News
Karabakh Defense Army destroys 4 helicopters, about 15 UAVs, 10 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Today at around 7:15 a.m. the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, Azerbaijan struck combat systems, permanent deployment sites and peaceful settlements with artillery and strike UAVs.

Afterwards, the adversary’s motorized rifle and armored tank units attached in the northern, southern and southeastern directions. Currently, the units of the Defense Army are leading defense battles, suspending the adversary’s advancement. The adversary has suffered many casualties in terms of living force and armored vehicles. The units of the Defense Army have destroyed 4 helicopters and nearly 15 UAVs (including strike UAVs), tanks and infantry fighting vehicles of the adversary. The casualties of the Defense Army are being specified.
