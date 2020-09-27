News
Armenian doctor, freedom fighter leaves for Karabakh with medical brigade
Armenian doctor, freedom fighter leaves for Karabakh with medical brigade
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, famous surgeon, freedom fighter and member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Taron Tonoyan and a medical brigade left for the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) this morning to provide assistance to injured persons in case of need.

This year, Taron Tonoyan established Tonoyan Medical Center, and before that, he had been the director of various clinics and hospitals and conducted thousands of surgeries.

Veteran of the Artsakh war Taron Tonoyan and his friends who fought with him for the liberation of Artsakh established military hospitals in Hadrut and Fizuli. Tonoyan also left for Artsakh as a volunteer during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.
