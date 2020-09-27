Karabakh President spokesperson: Grandmother and 9-year-old granddaughter killed after Azerbaijani shelling

The citizens who died from Azerbaijan’s shelling were a grandmother and her nine-year-old granddaughter. This is what spokesperson of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan told reporters today.

According to spokesperson of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan, early this morning, the enemy started actively shelling along the entire length of the line of contact, including peaceful settlements and the capital of Stepanakert. In her turn, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan stated that the Armenian side has struck two helicopters and three UAVs of the adversary. The battles continue.

Commander of the Defense Army of Artskh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Jalal Harutyunyn has made a call for battle, stating that, at this moment, the subdivisions of the Defense Army are successfully disrupting the adversary’s plans by making it suffer a large number of casualties.

The Armenian side has two deaths, including a woman and child.