Armenia Security Council holds special session, discusses ways to give Azerbaijan worthy counterattack

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a special session of the Security Council. Among the attendees were not only members of the Security Council, but also President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan and Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan.
The participants of the session touched upon the ways of countering the large-scale military operations launched by Azerbaijan in the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border zone, the worthy counterattack of the Armed Forces and future actions.