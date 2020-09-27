News
Armenia parliament convening special session
Armenia parliament convening special session
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The National Assembly of Armenia will convene a special session today, as reported on the official website of the National Assembly.

The session was scheduled for 4 p.m., but was postponed for two hours.

Civilians died and were wounded as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the process of peaceful negotiations for the settlement of the conflict, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the Karabakhi-Azerbaijani forces through the use of missiles and aircraft, targeting the military posts of the Defense Army and the peaceful settlements of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
