Artur Vanetsyan: I will organize meeting and we will leave for border

Leader of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan told Armlur.am that his political party is setting aside its disagreements with the authorities and that all the members stand united around the Armenian army, Armenia and Artsakh and will use their potential to help achieve victory.
Asked if his partisans are gathering to leave for the border, Vanetsyan stated the following: “I will organize a meeting and we will leave for the border, but taking into consideration the declared martial law, we will take action after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.”