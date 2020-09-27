News
Meydan news website: Azerbaijani army's deputy colonel killed
Meydan news website: Azerbaijani army's deputy colonel killed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is starting to report news about its casualties.

Coordinator of Azerbaijan’s opposition Meydan news website Hebib Abdullayev reports the name of one of the deaths, Deputy Colonel Mehman Miraziz oglu Sirvanov (Mehman Mirəziz oğlu Şirvanov), as reported Razm.info.

Today at around 7:15 a.m. Azerbaijan used artillery and strike UAVs and launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan forces, targeting settlements in the deep rear as well, including the capital Stepanakert.
