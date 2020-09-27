Garo Paylan: Turkey must refuse to 'add fuel to the fire' in Karabakh

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan has tweeted the following in regard to Turkey’s statements in response to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh):
“There are big clashes between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces in Artsakh. Turkey must refuse to be the side ‘adding fuel to the fire’ during this war. There will be no winner in this war since both Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples will lose. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, take responsibility for the establishment of ceasefire.”