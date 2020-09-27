His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia President

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today held phone talks with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
The Supreme Patriarch and the President touched upon the paths for consolidation of the potential of all Armenians amid the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the future actions of the Armenian authorities and national leaders.
His Holiness Karekin II reported the results of the meeting he had had with Pope Francis I earlier and informed that he had canceled the rest of his meetings and returned to Armenia due to the situation that has been created.