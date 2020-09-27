News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia President
His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia President
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today held phone talks with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

The Supreme Patriarch and the President touched upon the paths for consolidation of the potential of all Armenians amid the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the future actions of the Armenian authorities and national leaders.

His Holiness Karekin II reported the results of the meeting he had had with Pope Francis I earlier and informed that he had canceled the rest of his meetings and returned to Armenia due to the situation that has been created.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
ICRC calls on sides to take measures to ensure civilian life is protected in Artsakh
The ICRC has been present in the region...
 NATO calls for immediate cease of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the...
 Tehran calls on Yerevan and Baku to stop hostilities immediately
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of...
 First company of volunteers of ARF-D leaving for Artsakh by order of Armenia MOD
Today, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched...
 Armenia PM's wife and First Lady of Karabakh visit wounded servicemen
Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister...
 Book dedicated to fallen Karabakh hero is published
Captain Armenak Urfanyan had fallen heroically during the four-day war in April 2016…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos