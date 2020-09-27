Tehran calls on Yerevan and Baku to stop hostilities immediately

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh says Tehran calls on Yerevan and Baku to immediately stop military operations and start negotiations, TASS reports.
“Tehran calls on the sides to show restraint and urges them to stop the hostilities immediately and start negotiations,” the diplomat said, according to the press service of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Khatibzadeh also stated that Iran is concerned about the armed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia and is closely following the events. According to the diplomat, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares that Iran is ready to use all of its resources to establish ceasefire and initiate dialogue between the sides.