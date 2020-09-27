News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Tehran calls on Yerevan and Baku to stop hostilities immediately
Tehran calls on Yerevan and Baku to stop hostilities immediately
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh says Tehran calls on Yerevan and Baku to immediately stop military operations and start negotiations, TASS reports.

“Tehran calls on the sides to show restraint and urges them to stop the hostilities immediately and start negotiations,” the diplomat said, according to the press service of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Khatibzadeh also stated that Iran is concerned about the armed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia and is closely following the events. According to the diplomat, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares that Iran is ready to use all of its resources to establish ceasefire and initiate dialogue between the sides.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ICRC calls on sides to take measures to ensure civilian life is protected in Artsakh
The ICRC has been present in the region...
 NATO calls for immediate cease of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the...
 First company of volunteers of ARF-D leaving for Artsakh by order of Armenia MOD
Today, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched...
 Armenia PM's wife and First Lady of Karabakh visit wounded servicemen
Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister...
 His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia President
His Holiness Karekin II reported the results...
 Book dedicated to fallen Karabakh hero is published
Captain Armenak Urfanyan had fallen heroically during the four-day war in April 2016…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos