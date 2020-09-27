Armenia FM holds phone talks with Josep Borrell and Estonian and Cypriot counterparts

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has posted the following on her Facebook page:
“The foreign minister continues to be in constant touch with his foreign counterparts.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has held phone talks with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thoroughly presented the latest developments in regard to the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression along the entire length of the line of contact of Artsakh.”