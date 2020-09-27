NikolPashinyan: Yes, Armenia will consider recognition of Artsakh’s independence

The only reason why Armenia hasn’t recognized Artsakh’s independence is because negotiations are in progress and it was stated that if Armenia recognizes Artsakh’s independence, the negotiations will fail, after which there will be a large-scale war, Azerbaijan will attack Armenia, which will be engaged in a big war. This is what leader of the Bright Armenia faction EdmonMarukyan declared in the National Assembly.
Marukyan addressed Prime Minister of Armenia NikolPashinyan and said the following: “There are no negotiations now, and there is no point in talking about negotiations since a large-scale war has been launched, and I would like to ask if the recognition of Artsakh’s independence is on the agenda or not and if there will be a discussion on this or not.”
In response, NikolPashinyan said the following: “You asked if the recognition of Artsakh’s independence is on our agenda, yes, it is on the agenda. You also asked if we will discuss this or not, and I say we will. We need to discuss this seriously and perhaps hold public discussions. We are considering all the possible scenarios.”
Marukyan recalled that the idea of Armenia-Artsakh military-political alliance came up after the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016, but it was never implemented, and to this, Pashinyan noted that the idea of Armenia-Artsakh military-political alliance is also on the agenda.