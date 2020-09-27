Karabakh Ombudsman: More than 30 peaceful civilians wounded

The facts show that Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the length of the frontline and in the direction of several settlements in the rear this morning, using heavy artillery and air forces, particularly attack UAVs. This is what Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan said during a press conference today.
“The large-scale offensive caused several damages, and first and foremost led to the deaths of civilians. Currently, there are two victims, and the number of wounded persons is still being specified. However, there are dozens of wounded persons. Currently, there are more than 30 wounded civilians, but I believe the number will grow. According to our preliminary information, more than 50 settlements were targets during Azerbaijan’s shelling and attacks with UAVs,” he said.
According to Beglaryan, for the time being, there are several hundreds of damaged immovable properties and infrastructures across the republic, including roads, electric lines, natural gas pipelines, water pipelines and homes.
“This clearly shows that Azerbaijan targeted civilians. It is clear that Azerbaijan was the one that attacked, no matter how much the country says it counterattacked.
He also called on international human rights organizations to visit Artsakh and carry out a fact-finding mission as soon as possible and show the international community what is really going on.