Pashinyan fails to answer question regarding Baku’s possible attack on other sectors of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Martial law is being declared at a time when there is a real threat of attack, but if I state the possible directions now, it will mean that I am disclosing our information, and this will depreciate the information. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia NikolPashinyan said during a discussion on the declaration of martial law and conduct of general mobilization held as part of today’s special parliamentary session, responding to a question from deputy of the Bright Armenia opposition faction Ani Samsonyan.
The deputy had particularly asked if there is information that Azerbaijan is planning attacks in other directions as well.
“Allow me to not answer that question because the situation is extremely tense and unpredictable,” Pashinyan said.
Today, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the process of peaceful negotiations for the settlement of the conflict, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact through the use of missiles and aircraft, targeting the military posts of the Defense Army and the peaceful settlements of Artsakh.