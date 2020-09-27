Armenia parliament speaker: Azerbaijan has declared a war and wants to destroy us

They have declared a war against us, and the adversary wants to destroy us. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan declared during a discussion on the declaration of martial law and general mobilization held as part of today’s special parliamentary session.
Mirzoyan particularly stated that Azerbaijan wants Nagorno-Karabakh without Armenians.
“The poems that Azerbaijani children learn in kindergarten and Azerbaijani school textbooks clearly show that the Azerbaijanis view Armenians as their enemies. Azerbaijan’s goal is to eliminate each and every Armenian, and that’s a fact. Our actions need to be based on the understanding of the situation. This is a matter of the existence of the Armenian nation,” Mirzoyan emphasized, adding that Armenians will force the enemy to establish peace and that the independence and physical security ofNagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are indisputable.
Today, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the process of peaceful negotiations for the settlement of the conflict, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact through the use of missiles and aircraft, targeting the military posts of the Defense Army and the peaceful settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).