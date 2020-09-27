Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan has nearly 200 human casualties, according to specified information

Azerbaijan has suffered major human casualties, and according to specified information, nearly 200 human casualties, nearly 30 armored vehicles and about 20 UAVs and other armored vehicles. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia ArtsrunHovhannisyan told reporters today.
“We specified information about our casualties. We are specifying additional information during this period, and the Defense Army will also report the information about victims in the near future. Out of the nearly 100 wounded servicemen, 10 servicemen have been transferred to Yerevan and undergone treatment. The other servicemen are in different hospitals. The situation remains the same,” he said.