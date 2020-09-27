News
Armenia PM holds phone talks with France President
Armenia PM holds phone talks with France President
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron, as reported the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister informed that Azerbaijan had launched military operations along the entire length of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today and expressed deep concern over the created situation and further escalation.

Pashinyan particularly emphasized that Azerbaijan is making provocations in order to launch military operations in the direction of the state border with the Republic of Armenia as well. He also asked his interlocutor to pay special attention to Turkey’s strictly biased and aggressive stance and the need to suspend that country’s possible interference.

President Macron expressed deep concern over the created situation and considered further deepening of the tension inadmissible. He deemed it necessary to take all measures to stop the hostilities and ease the tension and attached importance to the intensification of efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in order to reestablish peace in the region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
