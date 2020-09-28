News
Russian State Duma comments on Armenia PM's statement on possible recognition of Karabakh
Russian State Duma comments on Armenia PM's statement on possible recognition of Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

First Vice-Chairman of the Russian State Duma for CIS Affairs Viktor Vodolatsky says the statement on the possibility of recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh during the conflict is reckless.

Vodolatsky stated that in order for Armenia to recognize Karabakh, Yerevan and Baku, through the mediation of the Russian Federation, need to sit around the negotiating table and settle all the issues related to the territorial dispute so that even if the republic is recognized, no side ever has the opportunity to incite an armed conflict.

“What is happening today and the fact that we are seeing the start of a conflict that might turn into a more powerful and armed conflict is obviously already a bad thing. In my opinion, making such statements amid the conflict is perhaps reckless. First, it is necessary to determine the strategy for Nagorno-Karabakh and its recognition, but through peace so that this or that side never has the desire or opportunity to manipulate through this or that territory again,” Vodolatsky told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had declared that Armenia intends to seriously consider recognition of the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
