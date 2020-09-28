News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Stepanakert residents take refuge in shelters (PHOTOS)
Stepanakert residents take refuge in shelters (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Photos have been published on the official Facebook page of the government of Armenia, in which it is seen that people have taken refuge in shelters in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"In the shelter, Stepanakert, Artsakh.

Photographers: Areg Balayan and Karapet Sahakyan," the respective post reads.

On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in gross violation of international humanitarian law and the logic of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, launched—using missiles, artillery and aviation—a full-scale offensive along the line of contact, targeting the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army and peaceful settlements.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos