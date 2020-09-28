Stepanakert residents take refuge in shelters (PHOTOS)

Photos have been published on the official Facebook page of the government of Armenia, in which it is seen that people have taken refuge in shelters in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
"In the shelter, Stepanakert, Artsakh.
Photographers: Areg Balayan and Karapet Sahakyan," the respective post reads.
On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in gross violation of international humanitarian law and the logic of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, launched—using missiles, artillery and aviation—a full-scale offensive along the line of contact, targeting the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army and peaceful settlements.