US Congress members call on to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its aggression against Artsakh
US Congress members call on to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its aggression against Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

American Congress members have condemned the aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and called for an immediate ceasefire.

"I’m troubled by the recent Azeri attacks on Artsakh. We must condemn this aggression and urge Baku to cease offensive military action and return to the peace table. We should halt military aid to Azerbaijan and urge Turkey to abstain from sending arms or fighters," Congressman Brad Sherman wrote on Twitter.

Congressman T. J. Cox called on to immediately suspend US military aid to Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan’s baseless attacks on the capital of Artsakh have already taken lives. This aggression proves yet again that the US must stop all military aid to Baku. We must stand in solidarity with the Armenian communities in Artsakh and condemn Azerbaijan’s hostility in the strongest possible terms," Cox wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

"For months, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have increased their use of combative rhetoric and provocative actions toward Artsakh and Armenia. The Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues has consistently urged assertive action from the Department of State to deescalate this dangerous situation and hold the aggressors - Azerbaijan and Turkey - accountable for their destabilizing actions. The United States has an important role to play in stopping this violence, and we must act quickly and decisively to halt this belligerent display of aggression,” stated said Congressman Frank Pallone Jr.

"I condemn Azerbaijan’s reckless military attacks in the region. Azerbaijan should be held accountable for its aggressive actions which undermine peace. As Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the U.S. must take the lead in forging a ceasefire and preventing conflict before this dangerous situation escalates any further,” Congressman Josh Gottheimer tweeted.
