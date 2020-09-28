Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation

Early in the morning of Monday, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, held an operative consultation with the management staff of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces General Staff, and the Armed Forces. Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on her Facebook page.

She, in particular, added: "The Minister was reported on the operative situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, and on the state border zone of Armenia.

At the heart of the consultation was the situation created by the military actions unleashed by the Azerbaijani side.

Davit Tonoyan gave relevant instructions on restraining the adversary, destructive response to offensive actions, and providing the necessary assistance to the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] defense army."