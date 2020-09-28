Cyprus condemns Azerbaijan violation of Karabakh ceasefire

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus expresses deep concern at the heightening of tensions that has been taking place since yesterday in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and condemns the breach of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, that has led to intense fighting and resulted in casualties also amongst the civilian population; the Cypriot MFA has noted this in a statement.
“We urge all parties to show self-restraint and cease hostilities so that de-escalation can occur as soon as possible.
In light of developments, the [Cypriot] Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, held a telephone conversation earlier today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Mr. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, during which he was briefed by the latter on the situation. On his part, Minister Christodoulides conveyed to his Armenian counterpart the support of the Cyprus Government towards efforts to resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner on the basis of International Law, through negotiations in the framework of the Minsk Group, and condemned all actions by parties involved, or any interventions by third parties, that run contrary to this direction,” the statement also reads.