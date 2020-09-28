Russia calls on foreign, domestic players to show restraint over situation in Karabakh

Moscow calls on all foreign and domestic players to show restraint over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), TASS reports.
"We urge all external and internal players to show restraint, including in terms of rhetoric. Now it is important to be extremely vigilant, reach a ceasefire immediately, and return to the negotiating table. As an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country, Russia has been actively involved in this process since 1991. We intend to continue contacts with all partners," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.