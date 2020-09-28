News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Iran reiterates its call for immediate end to hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone
Iran reiterates its call for immediate end to hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran's policy is an immediate ceasefire declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia and it certainly cannot tolerate the continuation of conflicts at its borders, Mehr News Agency reported.

In his remarks in a press conference on Monday morning, the Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said following the start of the tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke in detail with the foreign ministers of both Armenia and Azerbaijan under the framework of active diplomacy, and announced Iran's readiness to use all its capacities to put an end to this conflict.

“We said that the sooner the talks start, the better, and that declaring a ceasefire is the only solution," Khatibzadeh said.

Iran believes that the issue has no military solution, he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos