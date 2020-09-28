Iran reiterates its call for immediate end to hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone

Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran's policy is an immediate ceasefire declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia and it certainly cannot tolerate the continuation of conflicts at its borders, Mehr News Agency reported.
In his remarks in a press conference on Monday morning, the Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said following the start of the tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke in detail with the foreign ministers of both Armenia and Azerbaijan under the framework of active diplomacy, and announced Iran's readiness to use all its capacities to put an end to this conflict.
“We said that the sooner the talks start, the better, and that declaring a ceasefire is the only solution," Khatibzadeh said.
Iran believes that the issue has no military solution, he added.