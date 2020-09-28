News
Armenia National Assembly strongly condemns Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At its special sitting on Monday, and initiated by all three factions, the parliament of Armenia has strongly condemned Azerbaijan's large-scale military aggression on the Azerbaijani-Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) line of contact.

National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan read the text of the respective statement. "The National Assembly of Armenia strongly condemns the aggression and large-scale military offensive launched by Azerbaijan against the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on the morning of September 27, 2020, which has grossly violated the principles of resolving international disputes by exclusively peaceful methods," Mirzoyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
