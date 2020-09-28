Armenia National Assembly strongly condemns Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN. – At its special sitting on Monday, and initiated by all three factions, the parliament of Armenia has strongly condemned Azerbaijan's large-scale military aggression on the Azerbaijani-Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) line of contact.
National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan read the text of the respective statement. "The National Assembly of Armenia strongly condemns the aggression and large-scale military offensive launched by Azerbaijan against the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on the morning of September 27, 2020, which has grossly violated the principles of resolving international disputes by exclusively peaceful methods," Mirzoyan stated.