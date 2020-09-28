News
Tuesday
September 29
News
Tuesday
September 29
Statement: Azerbaijan, in gross violation of international humanitarian law, specifically targets civilian population
Statement: Azerbaijan, in gross violation of international humanitarian law, specifically targets civilian population
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On September 27, 2020, the dictatorial regime of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack along the entire line of contact of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) using heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft and missiles. The “Constructive Dialogue Network of Armenian CSOs” has noted this in a statement.

“Towns and villages in Artsakh are being bombed, including the capital city of Stepanakert, as well as the border of Armenia in the direction of the town of Vardenis. Azerbaijan specifically targets the civilian population in gross violation of international humanitarian law and with absolute disregard for the call by the UN Secretary General for a worldwide ceasefire given the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are already over a hundred wounded and over a dozen people were killed among the military and civilian population in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), including at least one child.

This attack is unprecedented in the size and scope of the military arsenal engaged. There is clear evidence that it was prepared in advance and with the apparent support of the Turkish regime.

We believe that if the international community does not react in a timely and appropriate manner, the military operations may expand beyond the conflict zone, resulting in serious atrocities and a humanitarian crisis in the region, exacerbated by the situation related to the coronavirus outbreak.

We are determined to support all efforts to address the challenges to human rights, peace, and security in the region.

The Armenian civil society strongly condemns the aggression by the Azerbaijani regime and appeals to the international community, international organizations - the UN, the Council of Europe, the European Union, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - to take urgent and effective measures to end the Azerbaijani regime aggression and to resume negotiations for peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the statement also reads.
