News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian opposition party MP to national minorities of Azerbaijan: This isn't your war
Armenian opposition party MP to national minorities of Azerbaijan: This isn't your war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

This isn’t your war, just take a look at the list of the deceased soldiers of the Azerbaijani army, and you will understand that the main victims were representatives of national minorities. This is what secretary of the parliamentary faction of Prosperous Armenia Party Arman Abovyan declared as he addressed the Talishs, Lezgis, Tats, Avars and other representatives of national minorities during today’s special session of the National Assembly.

“Ask yourselves why the fascist regime of the Aliyevs is sending you to the frontline. Don’t let the Azerbaijani and Turkish fascists use your and your children’s lives to implement their cannibalistic policy. Save your children, take them out of Azerbaijan and sabotage all the instructions of the criminal regime of the Aliyevs!” Abovyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos