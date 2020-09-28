Armenian opposition party MP to national minorities of Azerbaijan: This isn't your war

This isn’t your war, just take a look at the list of the deceased soldiers of the Azerbaijani army, and you will understand that the main victims were representatives of national minorities. This is what secretary of the parliamentary faction of Prosperous Armenia Party Arman Abovyan declared as he addressed the Talishs, Lezgis, Tats, Avars and other representatives of national minorities during today’s special session of the National Assembly.
“Ask yourselves why the fascist regime of the Aliyevs is sending you to the frontline. Don’t let the Azerbaijani and Turkish fascists use your and your children’s lives to implement their cannibalistic policy. Save your children, take them out of Azerbaijan and sabotage all the instructions of the criminal regime of the Aliyevs!” Abovyan said.