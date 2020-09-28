EU is aware of reports of Turkey transferring Syria militants to Karabakh conflict zone

The European Union calls on all players in the region to promote de-escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone and to avoid foreign interference in the conflict. This was stated by Peter Stano, the official representative of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a briefing in Brussels, TASS reports.
We call on the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities, and all players in the region to refrain from any interference in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said.
We are aware of reports that Turkey has transferred Syrian militants to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, but so far we have not seen any evidence to confirm this information. In this context, however, we can only reiterate our call to refrain from any external interference, Stano said.