NEWS.am daily digest: 28.09.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 28.09.2020:

59 SOLDIERS KILLED

The Armenian side has 59 soldiers killed amid the Azerbaijani aggression over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense, the Armenian side had about 200 wounded, some of whom were transferred to Yerevan.

SYRIAN MILITANTS

The militants transferred to Azerbaijan by Turkey from Syria are already taking part in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"According to our information, Turkey has recently transferred about 4,000 militants from Syria to Azerbaijan. They are already taking part on that side... They are being trained in a militant camp and transferred there," the ambassador said when asked whether militants from Syria were taking part in the hostilities in Artsakh.

According to him, however, the ethnic composition of these militants is difficult to determine.

MOTHER ARMENIA FLAG ILLUMINATED

A group of Armenian youth illuminated the statue of Mother Armenia in Yerevan with the flag of Artsakh and the hashtag WE WILL WIN—in Armenian.

"We are all trying to support—in our way—our soldiers who are standing at the border today. With this step we tried to present that the [military] rear of our soldiers is much firmer than everyone imagines. We stand with them," said one of these youth.

SPECIAL SESSION

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Monday has convened a special sitting, the agenda of which includes one matter:

"On condemning the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Republic on September 27, 2020."

The aforesaid initiative belongs to all three NA factions.

At its special sitting on Monday, the parliament of Armenia has strongly condemned Azerbaijan's large-scale military aggression on the Azerbaijani-Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) line of contact.