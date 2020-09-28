News
Matviyenko: Situation may lead to large-scale military clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Matviyenko: Situation may lead to large-scale military clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

In regard to escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Chairperson of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Valentina Matviyenko has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease firing immediately, TASS reports.

“The situation is extremely dangerous and may turn into a large-scale military clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not have and can’t have a military solution. In this regard, I call on the sides to cease firing immediately. Russia is ready to support Azerbaijan and Armenia to settle the conflict peacefully. Russia calls on all responsible global powers to refrain from interfering in the conflict,” Matviyenko’s statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
