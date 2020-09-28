Minsk: We not only call on but also sincerely ask Azerbaijan, Armenia to stop fighting, renounce use of weapons

Belarus is deeply concerned over the dramatic escalation of the situation and the use of heavy weapons and aviation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, reads a statement issued by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the conflict zone, BelTA reported.
“We not only call on but also sincerely ask Azerbaijan and Armenia, who are important partners for us, to stop fighting, renounce the use of weapons and find ways to peacefully resolve the situation, including within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. We reaffirm our readiness to provide necessary assistance to promote the dialogue between the parties in this and other formats acceptable to them,” the statement said.
"The main thing today is to stop the bloodshed immediately and to avoid further casualties. Human lives are priceless. It is important to make every effort to maintain peace in the region,” the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.