News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Minsk: We not only call on but also sincerely ask Azerbaijan, Armenia to stop fighting, renounce use of weapons
Minsk: We not only call on but also sincerely ask Azerbaijan, Armenia to stop fighting, renounce use of weapons
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Belarus is deeply concerned over the dramatic escalation of the situation and the use of heavy weapons and aviation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, reads a statement issued by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the conflict zone, BelTA reported.

“We not only call on but also sincerely ask Azerbaijan and Armenia, who are important partners for us, to stop fighting, renounce the use of weapons and find ways to peacefully resolve the situation, including within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. We reaffirm our readiness to provide necessary assistance to promote the dialogue between the parties in this and other formats acceptable to them,” the statement said.

"The main thing today is to stop the bloodshed immediately and to avoid further casualties. Human lives are priceless. It is important to make every effort to maintain peace in the region,” the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos