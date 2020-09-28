News
Ambassador to Russia: Armenia working on matter of humanitarian corridors for Karabakh residents
Ambassador to Russia: Armenia working on matter of humanitarian corridors for Karabakh residents
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia is working on the issue of humanitarian corridors for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia, Vardan Toghanyan, said this in an interview with Govorit Moscow radio station.

"Such issues are being worked on. We hope that things will not reach that. But, of course, a plan to evacuate the [Armenian] compatriots [there], or some corridors, is being worked on, given the fact that children and women have been in basements and bomb shelters all these days," the diplomat said.
Հայերեն and Русский
